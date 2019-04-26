Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga won our hearts, as well as Academy Award, for their portrayal of Jack and Ally in A Star is Born. The acclaimed Hangover star recently shared an idea for a reunion with his co-star and now fans are going gaga over it.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's intense performance of their song "Shallow" made us believe that these two are made for each other. Bradley, however, is in a loving relationship with Irina Shayk and Lady Gaga has recently parted ways from her fiancé.

Bradley was recently a guest on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show and talked about a reunion with Lady Gaga.

"You know what I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night is done like a live reading of the movie, of the script, and sing all the songs as you're reading the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something... That would be cool, right?"

For this, Ellen stated that it would be really cool. However, Bradley's idea failed to impress the live audience so he later joked that he was simply testing it out and won't be doing it as it is a horrible idea.

You can check out the interview below:

It should be noted that there are no plans for this reunion to take place but it would be simply amazing to see these two sharing the screen again and singing something from their heart. As we have mentioned in the past that their Oscars' performance was something magical. Bradley admitted in his interview that he was terrified because he is not a singer but his co-star Gaga was very supportive of him.

"It was terrifying, absolutely. Because I'm not a singer and didn't sing before this movie. So it was really crazy. But it just shows you...if you do work really hard and you're with supportive people, then you can do things you never dreamed possible."

Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born movie was released in 2018 and earned several accolades. It was nominated for eight Academy Award and won in the original song category for "Shallow." Bradley and Gaga also won Grammys.