Lady Gaga's dating life is making headlines after she gave an intimate performance with Bradley Cooper during the 91st Academy Awards. Her split has also led many to believe that she is falling for Bradley but as per some recent reports, Gaga is reportedly spending time with Avengers: Endgame movie star Jeremy Renner.

After Lady Gaga's split from fiancé Christian Carino, fans of A Star Is Born movie assumed that the "Shallow" singer will soon declare her love for Bradley Cooper. There were several alleged pregnancy rumours as well but as it turned out, there is nothing going on between these two. However, this does not mean that there is no one special in Lady Gaga's life.

It was reported earlier this week that Lady Gaga is hanging out with Jeremy Renner. In the previous reports, it was noted that their meetings do not mean that they are in some sort of relationship. But now recent reports have surfaced about Lady Gaga's personal life and it looks like Avengers star could become her new boyfriend.

When Lady Gaga broke up with Christian Carino, it was speculated that the couple called it quits because of their work commitments. As per a report by Us Weekly, Lady Gaga's former fiancé Christian Carino did not treat her well towards the end of their two-year relationship. It was around the same time when the Academy Award-winning singer found solace in Jeremy Renner's presence.

"Chris didn't treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship, and she really leaned on Jeremy in the weeks after it ended," the alleged source revealed.

In addition to this, another source close to the situation revealed that after Lady Gaga's split, she and Jeremy Renner have become "super close and hang out all the time."

Are Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner dating at this point? Well, it's hard to tell as both the stars have not commented so far about the recent claims. Based on their respective dating history and their personal lives, if these two become a couple then it would be a match made in heaven.

Jeremy Renner will star as Hawkeye in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie and if he takes Lady Gaga during the premiere then we might get the confirmation. But before that, we can only speculate.