Kartik Aaryan is on a roll and how! The actor had a successful 2022, with most of his films that were released in theatres and on OTT turning out to be massive hits.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shattered box office records with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film's record-breaking numbers put an end to the dry spell in Bollywood and now after winning the hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of 'haveli' is all set to re-open for fans. The makers have announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Yes, you heard that right!

Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan come together for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Produced by T-Series

Producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan are all set to collaborate yet again and will carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise!

On Wednesday evening, the makers have a sneak peek of this mega announcement by dropping a quirky teaser. This horror comedy is slated to release on Diwali 2024.

An elated Kartik shared the first teaser of the film and since then fans have been heaping praise on the actor for his stupendous success.

The video shared by Kartik was captioned, "Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (sic)."

Fans react

A fan wrote, "Yeh toh Akshay Kumar se bhi fast nikla." (He is faster than Akshay Kumar).

Another one mentioned, " Omg this one made my day ❤️❤️. So finally, it's official announcement of BB3".

While the third one mentioned, "We want both Kartik and Akshay Kumar in this movie."

The fourth one mentioned, "Isme Akshay Kumar ka cameo hi karwa do." The film should have Akshay's cameo.

Celebrities also flocked to the comment section and congratulated the actor.

Avika Gor wrote, "All the best!"

For the unversed, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on 20 May 2022. The film was a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar's cult-classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Akshay Kumar led Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was released in 2007 was a blockbuster.

Professional front

Kartik was last seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The film, which was released on February 17, is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

On Monday, Kartik took to Instagram to share a post after winning his 'first' best actor award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the Zee Cine Awards.