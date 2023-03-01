SS Rajamouli's RRR is roaring and how! The film has clinched victories not just nationally but also globally. One of the best songs from the movie "Naatu Naatu" has become a sensation worldwide. The upbeat track, picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR has become a mass anthem and not just desis, its infectious energy has now reached the South Korean embassy in India, where a video of embassy staff dancing to the tune has gone viral online.

Korean Embassy in India pays its own tribute to RRR's Naatu Naatu

The South Korean embassy shared the 53-second video on its official Twitter handle, showcasing the staff enthusiastically grooving to "Naatu Naatu." The ambassador, Chang Jae-bok, also joined in, and the entire team nailed the popular hook step of the song.

"Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!" reads the caption of the clip.

????? ????? ??? ????? ????? - ?????? ??????? ?? ?????



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

PM Modi hails Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu performance

The video caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hailing the performance, Modi wrote, "Lively and adorable team effort".

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "So lovely... Anybody would be tempted to try some steps !!"

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur wrote, "Awesome!"

Lively and adorable team effort. ? https://t.co/K2YqN2obJ2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2023

Ram Charan reacts

Ram Charan reacted to the post as well. Sharing the viral clip on his Twitter handle, Charan tweeted, "Jjang!! Coolest dance moves ever... Thank you for all the love towards Naatu Naatu."

Jjang!!



Coolest dance moves ever…

Thank you for all the love towards Naatu Naatu ??❤️ https://t.co/6BCjlCTUZp — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 28, 2023

Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will also perform the song live in their Oscar debut. Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards 2023.

In this category, Naatu Naatu is competing against Applause (Tell It like a Woman); Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick); This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once); and Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

Prior to making it to the Oscars, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes award for Best Original Song in January. This was followed by two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards– the best song and best foreign language film. The film also won big at the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards.