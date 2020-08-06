Model and actor Sameer Sharma died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He was 44.

A report on Mid-Day claims that his body was found hanging at his residence in Neha CHS building in Malad West.

A report on Mid-Day claims that his body was found hanging at this kitchen in his residence in Neha CHS building in Malad West, on Wednesday night, 5 August. The watchman of the apartment was first to notice the body and bring it to the notice of the society members.

As per the Malad police, Sameer was staying in the apartment since February 2020. The actor ended his life two days ago, police suspect looking at the condition of the body. However, they have not discovered suicide note.

"A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy," mid-day quoted senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station, as saying.

More details awaited.