Director Sam J Chaitanya's Telugu movie Yedu Chepala Katha (Chapala / YCK) starring Abhishek Reddy, Bhanu Sri Mehra, Ayesha Singh and Meghana Chowdary has received mixed review and rating from the audience. Yedu Chepala Katha is an adult romantic entertainer movie, which has been written by debutant Sam J Chaitanya and produced by GVN Sekhar Reddy under the banner Charithra Cinema Arts. The film has received an 'A' certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.04 hours.

Yedu Chepala Katha story: The movie is about a guy, who does not have money to buy blood for his girlfriend. How he ends up having sex with seven girls in his pursuit of blood forms the crux of the film.

Analysis: Yedu Chepala Katha is high on erotic quotient, but it has a strong story, which is not explored in the Telugu film industry. The double-meaning dialogues, sleazy scenes, and some funny scenes keep you entertained in the movie, which also offers a beautiful message to the public, says the audience.

Performance: Abhishek Reddy, Bhanu Sri Mehra, Ayesha Singh and Meghana Chowdary have played the lead roles and they have delivered good performances. Other supporting artists have also done justice to their respective roles, says the audience.

Technical: Yedu Chepala Katha has good production values and MT Kavi Shankar's background score, picturisation, and some funny dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Yedu Chepala Katha reviews live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's reactions.