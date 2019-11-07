Director Sam J Chaitanya's Telugu movie Yedu Chepala Katha (Chapala/YCK) starring Abhishek Reddy, Bhanu Sri Mehra, Ayesha Singh and Meghana Chowdary has received a huge opening that is almost equal to Baahubali at the box office on the first day. Many are amused by its collection and mocked the viewers of the film.
Yedu Chepala Katha is an adult romantic comedy film and its promos especially trailer have grabbed many eyeballs. Since they featured a lot of sleazy content, the media took it to be a soft porn movie and has not given much coverage to it. But many in the industry were shocked to see unprecedented crowds at the cinema halls across the Telugu states in the morning and matinee shows.
Yedu Chepala Katha is a small budget movie and its theatrical rights for the Telugu states are said to have been sold for Rs 1.45 crore. The movie has opened to a shocking response at the box office and it is expected to recover in just two days. Vamsi Kaka, a publicist of the Telugu films, expressed his surprise by tweeting, "Adult Comedy film #YeduChepalaKatha takes a fantastic opening in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana."
But many people are wondering over such a huge response to soft porn. Some of them tweeted the photos featuring huge crowds outside the theatres and mocked the viewers. They said that there are several porn sites, but the people, who do not have access to them, are watching Yedu Chepala Katha. A few even opined that these pictures are clear proof for why India top the lists of the country that lack security for women.
Besides circulating the photos, this is how the netizens mocked the viewers of Yedu Chepala Katha:
