Director Sam J Chaitanya's Telugu movie Yedu Chepala Katha (Chapala/YCK) starring Abhishek Reddy, Bhanu Sri Mehra, Ayesha Singh and Meghana Chowdary has received a huge opening that is almost equal to Baahubali at the box office on the first day. Many are amused by its collection and mocked the viewers of the film.

Yedu Chepala Katha is an adult romantic comedy film and its promos especially trailer have grabbed many eyeballs. Since they featured a lot of sleazy content, the media took it to be a soft porn movie and has not given much coverage to it. But many in the industry were shocked to see unprecedented crowds at the cinema halls across the Telugu states in the morning and matinee shows.

Yedu Chepala Katha is a small budget movie and its theatrical rights for the Telugu states are said to have been sold for Rs 1.45 crore. The movie has opened to a shocking response at the box office and it is expected to recover in just two days. Vamsi Kaka, a publicist of the Telugu films, expressed his surprise by tweeting, "Adult Comedy film #YeduChepalaKatha takes a fantastic opening in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana."

But many people are wondering over such a huge response to soft porn. Some of them tweeted the photos featuring huge crowds outside the theatres and mocked the viewers. They said that there are several porn sites, but the people, who do not have access to them, are watching Yedu Chepala Katha. A few even opined that these pictures are clear proof for why India top the lists of the country that lack security for women.

Besides circulating the photos, this is how the netizens mocked the viewers of Yedu Chepala Katha:

SoulHyderabad @SoulHyderabad

No. of adults who don't have privacy and access to proper porn is clearly evident. #YeduChepalaKatha

#RULER @SUNNY_ROCKZZ9

#YeduChapalaKatha openings chusaka dinni batti ardamavthundhi ladys ki safety Leni country s lo #india top lo enduku undo

Prakash SSMB Fan @Prakash_MBfan

Jio vachhina inkoti vachhina, nachhina Cinema ni theatre lo matrame chudali anukune vari tapana ilage untundi bro, mve rlz ayina 1 or 2days lone piracy prints lu ekkuva chuse vaallaki ee anandam teliyadu.. #YeduChapalaKatha

Believer! Living on a PALE BLUE DOT @Human863

Jio vochaka kuda intha karuvendukuraa babu #YeduChapalaKatha

Alwayspkfan @Urssree225

Oreyyy movie ela undo cheppandra ante morning shows fulls record openings antarentra?? Mem chudala vadha.. talk cheppandra #YeduChapalaKatha

YATHI ®️ @ursyathi

Ee #yeduchepalakatha edho manam choosi encourage cheyyalsina bomma la undhe @gowrav_pk @RaviAKP

Messidious @Babbar5her_

"ah madya ok padhathi gala cinema teesam andi evarru chudale chala nastapoyam ipudu boothu bomma teesamu andaru egabaduthunnaru" - #YeduChepalaKatha hero

Cult pspk @Ur_Crush_Krish

Mari ni age ki #yeduchepalakatha chudali ani vadu ante em chestav vagaladi? power

✨ @amnaresh_ht·

Pubilc pulse patadu Ra aadu...orey abhisheku #yeduchepalakatha

#RULER @SUNNY_ROCKZZ9

Atadu lo Ms narayana dialougues eskoni bayataki vastaru "jyothilaxmi laa kanipinchi kanipinchakundaa chupinchii chupinchakunda" cut chesi pettaru genjoy #yeduchepalakatha

King Vizag✍️ @IamLucky509

Oka kama cinema vastane kani mana kamists lu bayata padaru anamata #YeduChepalaKatha

chanduNTR @Sarathchandan

Noon show fulls chusi ipude trailer chudatam jarigindi. Thappu ledu fulls padatam lo #yeduchepalakatha

Avinash Reddy @Avinash7Always

#yeduchepalakatha Trending Kottadra janalapaina gartiga okka review ledu bookings full fire..... @jagadeesh26280 see the craze jagaaaaa

Krishna @1krishnaa

Baahubali of low budget movies, Full occupancies everywhere #yeduchepalakatha #ycp

VARUN PSPKᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ @PspkRajini_pchi

Vammo entha mandi karuvu lo vunnaro.... #yeduchepalakatha

Sandeep Chinna @sandeepchinna

#yeduchepalakatha Full

Sk @ItzSaiKiran

Sensational openings all over... Once again proved that Telugu audience always encourage small films #yeduchepalakatha

Suneer @suneerLH

Thaana serndha koottam #yeduchepalakatha

Ram S @ramabcdefg

Telugu raastraalu rendu, Orissa aipoyinattunnai iyyaala #yeduchepalakatha

చంద్రబాబు గారి అభిమాని @BALAYYADEVOTEE