Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has found himself in hot waters after Congress levied serious allegations against the sitting chief minister of the state, his son B Y Vijayendra, son-in-law Virupaksha Maradi and grandson ShashidharMaradi. In wake of these allegations, Congress leaders not only demand a probe by SC or HC judge but also want to overthrow the CM.

"The Chief Minister Yeddyurappa must resign in view of the stinging allegations of unabashed corruption,'' AICC General Secretary and Congress party in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala flanked by Congress Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar said asserting that "judicial probe is the only way to unravel the stench of corruption.''

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Congress reminded BJP that "misgovernance and corruption always go together" This time, the Yediyurappa government in the state has found itself battling a collusion and bribery allegation in the Rs 666.22 crore worth construction project.

"CM Yediyurappa & his family have been caught taking a bribe in an alleged ₹666 crore BDA construction project scam. We demand a time bound probe by a sitting SC judge or by the CJ of the Karnataka HC. CM Yediyurappa must resign or should be sacked by BJP," Shivakumar said of the case.

CM Yediyurappa must resign or should be sacked by BJP.#BSY_Must_Resign pic.twitter.com/XEOPoPucR0 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 23, 2020

Yediyurappa's reign in flux?

Congress alleges that the Yediyurappa family received kickbacks. The CM's son Vijayendra, grandson Shashidhar Maradi were allegedly receiving crores of rupees in series of transactions. The money came from seven Kolkata-based Shell companies from Kolkata to Bengaluru.

"If these facts are true, none of it could have happened without the concurrence, collusion and complicity of the Chief Minister. Propriety and probity in public life so often invoked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in shape of 'Na Kahoonga Na Khane Doonga' warrants answers from Yediyurappa,'' Surjewala said.

"Proprietary and probity in public life demands a complete, thorough and independent investigation of the allegations of corruption against Yediyurappa and his family members,'' Surjewala said pointing out that: "This is only possible by way of a time bound and an independent probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge or by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court himself aided andassisted by an SIT," he added.

"Until then, Yediyurappa must resign as Chief Minister or should be sacked forthwith,'' Surjewala demanded.