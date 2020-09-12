On Friday, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy met for a closed-door meeting. The talks around a possible alliance between BJP and JD(S) have been spurred by the meeting.

The two met to discuss help for flood-hit areas. In the past year, there has been much conversation on BJP and JD(S) becoming allies and of a BJP reorganisation post the Bihar polls.

HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yediyurappa hold a 20-minute meeting

HD Kumaraswamy was ousted as the CM in 2019 following losing the no-trust motion, after which BJP took over as the ruling party of Karnataka. A year later, HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yediyurappa met for 20 minutes on Friday at the CM's residence 'Krishna'.

The talks have led to much speculation of what could have possibly been discussed between the two political rivals. Moreover, rumours have been rife about the possible between JD(S) and BJP, even though the two parties have not confirmed it till now.

Following the meeting, HD Kumaraswamy had told the media that it was regarding the flood packages and relief to Dasarahalli. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa had also told reporters that no political issues were discussed in the meeting.

The two parties may be trying to gain votes from two groups the Lingayats and Vokkaligas, so far if reports are to be believed. The 20-minute meeting could change the politics in the state. This is the first meeting between the two rivals since the breakdown of the JD(S) and Congress alliance formed for the previous election.

Since November 2019 there have been talks since Devegowda's phone call with BS Yediyurappa. At the time Devevgowda was quoted in the media as saying, "One can't predict how the situation changes. In politics, there are no permanent enemies or friends and things keep changing." Perhaps, that's all there is to it.