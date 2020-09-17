17th September marks the 73rd anniversary of Kalyana Karnataka or Liberation Day. In September 1948, Karnataka broke away from the Nizam's rule and merged with the Indian Union on the 17th.

For 73 years now, the state has observed some form of celebrations of the independence of the state from the Nizam's rule.

Kalyana Karnataka celebrations 2020

The Kalyana Karnataka or Hyderabad-Karnataka Liberation Day celebrations has stemmed from a long and contested history in Karnataka. Up until 1948, districts in Karnataka -- Raichur, Bidar, Yadgir, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), and Ballari fell under the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

It was on 17th September 1948, that these districts became part of the Indian Union. The annexation of the Nizam-ruled districts by the last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan was conducted through 'Operation Polo'. Up until then, there had been much political unrest in the state over the possible merge with the Indian Union. The Nizam had attempted to stay independent after Indian independence in 1947.

This ushered in a new era of politics in these regions following the annexation. In 2014, the Urdu name of Gulbarga (city of flowers and gardens) was changed to Kannada name Kalaburagi (city of stones and thorns).

In 2020, CM Yediyurappa arrived in Kalaburagi on September 17th to join the celebrations of the 73 Liberation Day. At the celebrations, he hoisted the national flag and uncovered the statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

CM Yediyurappa tweeted about the event, "Welfare is our commitment to the holistic development of Karnataka. Despite obstacles in this regard, including COVID, our sincere efforts will continue. A statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was erected in Kalaburagi today as part of the celebration of Kalyana Karnataka."