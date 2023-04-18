It was in 2019 that Mahie Gill surprised the world by announcing that she was a mother to a three-year old daughter. The Dev D actress had also revealed that the child was out of wedlock and she didn't feel like getting married to bring her child into the world. She, however, had revealed that she was in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend.

And now, in a new revelation, Mahie has revealed that she got married to her boyfriend of over a decade – Ravi Kesar. "I have a boyfriend. He is not a catholic. He is a businessman. I'd love to name him but he wants to stay out of the limelight. My boyfriend owns hotels and casinos across Goa as well as globally. I was with him when he opened a venture in Georgia recently. Sometimes, it feels like we're in a long-distance relationship as he travels a lot. But whenever he's in Goa, I move there as both of us own properties there," Mahie Gill had told Navbharat Times in an old interview.

And as per a report in TOI, the name of Mahie's husband is Ravi Kesar. The man is reportedly an actor-entreprenuer and the couple lives in Goa. In an old interview, Mahie Gill had revealed that people who knew her, knew of her relationship status and the baby and, that she never tried to hide it from anyone.