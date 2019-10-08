It was around a year back that the Me Too campaign set its foot in India and took the entertainment industry by storm. Several top film personalities in the country were publicly named by women for allegedly sexually harassing them.

Three Mollywood celebrities were named by women. Let us take a step back now and see who they are and where are they in the industry after a year.

Dileep

Mollywood superstar Dileep was not directly named in the Me Too movement. Instead, he was accused of being the mastermind behind the attack against a top South Indian film actress.

Upon primary investigation, police arrested Dileep and he was remanded for almost 84 days. The actor is now out on bail and continuing his work in the Malayalam film industry.

After Dileep's arrest, two movies of the actor - 'Ramaleela', and 'Kammara Sambahvam' - were released and both the films garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Jack Daniel', that will also feature Action King Arjun Sarja playing a pivotal role.

Mukesh

It was a Kolkata based casting director, Tess Joseph, who made allegations against Mukesh. Tess Joseph alleged that Mukesh had tried to molest her twenty years ago during the shooting of 'Kodeeswaran', a quiz show hosted by the 'Godfather' star.

However, Mukesh denied the allegations and made it clear that this is a time where anybody can character assassinate anyone.

Mukesh is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Underworld' that also features young star Asif Ali in a prominent role.

Alencier Lopez

Actress Divya Gopinath made allegations against character artist Alencier Lopez. She alleged that Alencier approached her in an obscene manner multiple times, despite her resistance.

Lopez later apologized, and Divya accepted his plead. Alencier still continues to be one of the busiest actors in the industry.