Pouplar singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in Delhi, India on Saturday night. Diljit's Delhi performer was the last leg of his concerts as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. The singer performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. And lakhs of people flocked to the stadium to watch his concert live. However, before the concert began, there was chaos in the stadium and Delhi witnessed a huge traffic jam, and blocked roads, many people didn't even reach the venue on time and waited for hours for the concert to begin.

The concert scheduled to begin at 7 PM failed to adhere to the timeline. Fans were left frustrated in the heat, restless for the concert to begin. The lights were just kept off, in intervals, the lights would turn on the stage but there was no sign of Diljit Dosanjh's arrival. The concert finally began almost an hour late, around 8.00 PM.

However, as soon as he started his performance, the crowd forgot the delay in starting the performance and enjoyed the concert. Diljit Dosanjh not jut enthralled the fans with his singing prowess but also waved the Indian flag after his first song, fans were enjoying the atmosphere and cheered for Diljit.

He then said, "Ye mera desh, mera ghar hai (This is my country, this is my home)!" The singer thanked fans for being kind and supporting his music for so many years.

While fans couldn't get enough of the performances, many were surprised to see a lemon man on stage.

A clip shows, a man dressed up as a lemon and joined Diljit's background dancers during what seems to be the Lemonade song.

The singer crooned Born to Shine, GOAT, Lemonade, 5 Taara and Do You Know among others.

On Friday evening, Diljit took to Instagram and posted a video of him landing in India and meeting fans. "Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai (What is the weather of Delhi saying) DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," he captioned the post.

Diljit wowed audiences in Europe and North America and is finally bringing the Dil-Luminati magic to India. The second show in Delhi will be held on October 27. The tour will then make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.