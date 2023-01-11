Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is the undoubtedly the queen of airport fashion. Every time the 'Pathaan' actress successfully sets fashion goals a top-notch higher from her lookbook. Speaking of airport look, the 'Padmavaat' actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport a few hours back today she jetted off to an undisclosed location. Deepika, who was dressed in a long woolen grey dress, was seen asking the shutterbugs if they had watched the trailer of her upcoming movie, 'Pathaan', which was released on Tuesday January 10.

After stepping out of her car, Deepika asked paparazzi, "Trailer dekha ki nahi? (Have you seen the trailer or not?)" To which one of the photographers replied, "Bohot maza aaya (We really enjoyed the trailer)," while another said, "Maine toh naya TV liya uss pe dekha (I bought a new TV, have seen the trailer on that)." Though the photographers were quite happy to interact with the actress, it seems a certain section of the netizens didn't like her outfit and started trolling Deepika on social media.

Several videos and photos of her airport look went viral and people started sharing their reactions on Deepika's outfit. One user commented, "Seriously looks like abhi abhi hospital se bhaag ke aayi ho (Seriously it looks like she has run away from hospital)," while another said, "Nowadays her dressing sense is disaster really". A third comment read, "Ye Casper cartoon ki outfit pehenke kiun ayi (Why is she wearing the outfit of Casper cartoon)". One user wrote, "Ye bori kyu lapet ke ayi hai (Why did she wrap a jute bag around)".

On the professional front

On the work front, Deepika is all set for her upcoming release 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Next up for Deepika is 'Fighter', this is the first time DP will share screen space with Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan. Fans are waiting for a fresh on-screen jodi. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen opposite in Project K alongside megastar Prabhas.