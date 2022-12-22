With the advent of social media, it is easier to constantly track or follow their moves on an every day basis. And, this has actually impacted the celebrities in a huge way. From their personal lives, their events, get-togethers or airport looks, fans and followers are constantly tracking them which has eventually led to unnecessary trolling and negative comments online.

Though the celebrities give their best efforts along with their teams to successfully rule the showbiz, often their looks or certain gestures are criticised and judged by others. In one such incident, recently, when Katrina Kaif was spotted travelling with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal in economy class, people trolled her for flying with commoners.

Some people went to the extent of slamming her for marrying a "gareeb" actor like Vicky Kaushal. Here's looking at times when netizens called other celebs 'gareeb'.

Deepika Padukone

'Pathaan' actress Deepika Padukone, who has recently grabbed eyeballs for her latest song 'Besharam Rang', was once tagged as "gareeb" by trollers for repeating her outfit despite being a celebrity. The 'Padmavaat' actress wore a black top paired with shimmery pants in February 2017 and then again donned it in October 2017.

Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood's hearthrob Hrithik Roshan was also labelled as "gareeb" when he had shared a candid photo of his house where netizens spotted leakage on the wall in the background.

Sara Ali Khan

The daughter of the 'Nawabs' was also not spared from such trolling. Actress Sara Ali Khan was once spotted with her mother Amrita Singh when they were shopping in the local street markets. The act led to the trollers to call her "gareeb".

Lara Dutta

Last year, former Miss Universe Lara Dutta was also tagged as "gareeb" for not changing her phone cover, which was a brown leather one with parts of it tearing off. In response, Lara, had said that she didn't bother to as her phone cover holds sentimental values.

Aamir Khan

Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan and his son were spotted at the airport and the two were seen searching something on the floor. This act grabbed a lot of attention of the netizens and they were labelled as "gareeb".

Janhvi Kapoor

'Good Luck jerry' actress Janhvi Kapoor was also tagged as "gareeb" as she wore a short white dress that didn't go down well with the netizens. They said that she should be given money to buy new clothes.

Akshay Kumar

At an event, Bollywood's khiladi Akshay Kumar was spotted in formal attire. Though he looked handsome in a blue shirt paired with black pants and a tie, he was clicked while walking in chappals. Thus netizens had also trolled him for his chappals and called him "gareeb".