Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika starrer Pathaan is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film brings SRK's stellar magic on-screen after four years hiatus. Despite being engulfed in several controversies, SRKians are waiting to see the Badshah of Bollywood on the big screen. The trailer of the film is said to be released on January 10, 2023.

Amidst the ongoing controversy over Besharam Rang the Central Board of Film Certification has given the film a UA certificate following which the film has ten cuts.

Deepika Padukone's shots of buttocks and side pose censored from Besharam Rang's song

As per reports, the final cut for the theatrical release of Pathaan which has a runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes has been given a total of 10 cuts, which include primarily three of Deepika's close-up shots of "buttocks, side-pose and sensuous dance movements in the song Besharam Rang which has the lyrics "Bahut Tang Kiya" has been replaced with suitable scenes.

The board said that the dialogue 'Isse sasti scotch nahi mili' should be replaced with 'Isse sasti drink nahi mili'. The text 'Black Prison, Russia' needs to be replaced with 'Black Prison'. 'Ashok Chakra' has been asked to be removed and replaced with 'Veer Puraskar', 'ex-KGB' with 'ex-SBU' and 'Mrs Bharatmata' with 'Hamari Bharatmata'.

The word RAW has been told to change, other words in the films namely 'Hamare' 'Langde Lulle' needs to be replaced with 'Toote Foote'. 'PMO' must be removed from 13 places. The abbreviation 'PM' needs to be replaced either by minister or president.

A Bollywood Hungama added that the certificate does not mention whether the saffron bikini worn by Deepika in the song which has been the center of controversies and protests has been removed or changed.

Celebs react to Pathaan controversy

Bollywood veteran actress Asha Parekh, who was the chief of the Central Board of Film Certification from 1998-2001, has again spoken in defence of the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama Asha Bhosale, "Our industry has never gone through such a bad phase. I've been part of it for more than sixty years. I have never seen such a low phase in the history of the industry. Pathaan needs to be released without any hindrance."

Asha Parekh further added, "Let them remove the song if that's what it takes to ensure a smooth release for Pathaan. We must not allow films to be a victim of the boycott culture."

Meanwhile, protesters tore down posters of Pathaan in Ahmedabad. In a video shared by the Bajrang Dal Gujarat on Twitter, youth activities were seen creating a stir.

Amidst all the hue and cry, Pathaan will be released on January 25. Directed by Sidharth Malhotra, Pathaan also stars John Abraham alongside Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan Khan.