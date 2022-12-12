The wait is over! Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan's first song, Besharam Rang, was dropped by the film's team on Monday morning (December 12).

Dropping the song, SRK tweeted, "Seeing her, you know...beauty is an attitude....#BesharamRang song is here. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The peppy dance number featuring Deepika and Shah Rukh is rocking the charts. The song is trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Fans of both actors are smitten by their sizzling chemistry.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's romantic beach dance has set the temperature soaring!

Shot in pristine locales of Europe. The song opens with Spanish lyrics and breath-taking visuals of Deepika looking smoking hot as she jumps into the pool wearing a golden monokini. While Shah Rukh Khan is unable to take his eyes off Deepika. Sporting a man bun, and wearing a beach shirt he looks at Deepika.

In the next frame, Shah Rukh Khan opts for a white shirt as and smirks as he watches Deepika

In no time, the duo set the screen ablaze with their chemistry. Shah Rukh goes shirtless, flaunts his bad, and tresses open and his chiselled body makes his fans wonder if he is redefying age.

Deepika joins the dance floor, on a beachfront shack. Both of them Deepika dance away.

Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan is setting the screen on fire, while Deepika Padukone brings summer to winters

Fans can't stop praising the music and lyrics. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's sizzling chemistry is too hot to handle!

A user said, "Nobody in Bollywood at the age of 57 can deliver this much sensual chemistry between hero & heroine!! Only King Khan can do that #BesharamRang "

Another said, "This is the party anthem of the year." Many fans compared Deepika's look to some of her earlier songs like Jugni and Khuda Jaane.

While some fans compared Besharma Rang to Hrithik Roshan- Vaani Kapoor starrer Ghungroo.

A user wrote, "#BesharamRang sounds so much like #Ghungroo but a lot inferior than that!! Tbh it was quite average after hearing twice... Anyone else feels the same?? #ShahRukhKhan looks like some sorta mannequin in the song, why did they not make him do the steps?? That got me disappointed!!"

Another user wrote, "Neithr It Has Any New Vibes Nor Any Goosebumps.. Same As Ghungroo Toot Gaye, Felt Like Listening To Remake Of Gangro Toot Gaye. .n Yes! One Thing I Liked In This Song Is The BEATS Of This Song... #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone #YRF50

About the song

Besharam Rang has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. The song has been sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Watch the full song below:

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen in over four years. The action thriller also stars John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Aanand. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions apart from Hindi.