Power star Pawan Kalyan opened up on the speculations about Jana Sena Party's (JSP) supporting YSR Congress Party (YCP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming general elections.

It is known that Pawan Kalyan campaigned for the TDP and BJP in the Andhra Pradesh assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and helped them to come to power in both state and centre. But he is set to field candidates from JSP in this election and has been meeting the leaders of various political parties. However, his meetings have led to several speculations on his possible alliance.

Each of the YCP, TDP, TRS and BJP has linked JSP with another party when Pawan Kalyan met the leader of that party. The power star took to Twitter to clear the air on Friday. He wrote, "‏TDP says JSP is a partner to YCP and BJP; Now YCP says JSP is a partner to TDP. When I meet Sri KCR in Rajbhavan TDP says I am with YCP & TRS. When you truly work for people you have to face music from all sides."

In a series of tweets, Pawan Kalyan continued, "One senior Political observer told me that, both 'TDP & YCP joined hands to damage the reputation of JSP by constantly planting stories. I wish I could have my paper and TV channel to fight back. But I am inspired by the path of Late 'Sri Kanshi Ram' establishing BSP without any channel and newspaper. My Janasainiks are my channels and newspapers."

However, Pawan Kalyan wowed a fight back at these parties. The actor said, "I want people to prepare for more stories as the election dates come nearer. For all this stories to stop 'what they expect me to do is; to support these parties but not be independent. May be, I am a small pawn in the game of political chess; but established political classes should remember 'I am a soldier' who's is willing to fight."