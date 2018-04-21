Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha has decided to end all ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that he wants to take 'sanyas' from all kinds of politics.

Sinha made the announcement Saturday, April 21, at the convention of Rashtra Manch at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna, Bihar. Sinha said: "Today I am taking 'sanyas' from any kind of party politics, today I am ending all ties with the BJP."

On Thursday, Sinha had announced that he would hold an event with several political parties, including Congress, in Patna. Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, and several leaders Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal were present at the meet.

Sinha had been critical of the BJP government for not letting the Parliament run. "I can say with full responsibility that the Indian government did not let the House run. The government did not care that the Budget Session was being stalled as the PM did not call a single meeting with the opposition to discuss their issues," Sinha was quoted as saying by News 18.

In February, Sinha had claimed that he had no intentions of leaving the saffron party, however, if needed, the party could oust him due to his recent criticism toward the BJP, NDTV reported. Sinha was the Union finance minister from March 1998 to July 2002 under then-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.