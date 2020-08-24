Rocking star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit has slammed the reports that they have named their son Ayush. The Kannada actress has shared an adorable photo of their newborn and revealed that his naming ceremony will be held soon.

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit recently welcomed their newborn son into the world. As soon the birth of the baby boy was announced, it became a rage on social media with fans across the country looking forward to seeing photos of him. They have already released some pictures of their son, which have gone viral on social media.

Now, the couple's fans are eagerly waiting to know about the name of their son. Several speculations are doing rounds on the name of Yash and Radhika Pandit's newborn baby. On the other hand, fans have been busy suggesting their favorite names for him.

Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her son. The actress also hinted that they will be naming him soon. She captioned the pic with, "Morning dose of happiness Replying to one of the most asked questions.. Finally Junior is getting a name soon!! Will keep u guys updated #radhikapandit #nimmaRP P.S: His name is not Ayush."

Yash and Radhika Pandit made their acting debut with 2008's Kannada movie Moggina Manasu, which was a success at the box office and the sparkling between the two was one of the factors for its success. Later, they were paired for Drama, Santhu Straight Forward and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, which were also hit with the audience, making them one of the most loved on-screen couples.

Yash fell in love with Radhika during the production of Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari. After dating her for two years, the couple entered the wedlock on 9 December 2016 in a private ceremony in Bengaluru. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Ayra on 2 December 2018. Their son was born on October 30, 2019. After keeping it under wrap for a long Radhika shared a glimpse of her baby boy on April 29.

Radhika Pandit shared some adorable pictures of her son and daughter on her Instagram last week and captioned them with," Happy Krishna Janamashtami from our Lil Krishna and lil Radha ☺ #radhikapandit #nimmaRP."

