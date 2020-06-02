Rocking Star Yash's daughter Ayra has completed 18 months on Tuesday, 2 June. On this occasion, his wife and actress Radhika Pandit has shared an adorable video.

Radhika Shares Cute Video

In the video, Ayra is trying to get her brother sleep and Radhika Pandit cannot stop laughing. The actress revealed that her daughter was imitating her father and wrote, "And just like that our baby girl turns 18months today!!

Hope our lil baby sitter made u smile!! P.S : I am sure she is imitating my Dad

#nimmaRP #radhikapandit. [sic]"

The cute video is winning the internet and in a matter of an hour the clip has garnered over 1.5 lakh likes.

Last month, in an interview, Radhika Pandit had revealed that her life had changed after becoming the mother of two kids.

"My sleep cycle has changed and I am often exhausted. Before we had the kids, we used to spend a lot of time together, and watch things together. Now, even catching half an hour of news becomes a task.

She is in that phase where she wants to climb and pull things and even put everything in her mouth. Jr too wants to taste everything, so we have to keep most things, like the TV remote, etc., out of reach. The kids literally have us on our toes. But now that Yash is with us 24/7, Ayra couldn't be happier," the daily quotes Radhika Pandit as saying.

The wife of actor Yash is not actively working in films these days. She was last seen in Nirup Bhandari's Aadi Lakshmi Purana.