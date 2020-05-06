Post pregnancy time can be stressful and especially when there are two kids to lookvafter, it will be a testing time for any mother. Actress Radhika Pandit is in such situation where she has to manage two kids – 18-month old Ayra and 8-month old son.

So, how does she manage the two?

Radhika Pandit has indicated that her life has changed since she became the mother of two kids. Speaking with the Times of India, she has said, "My sleep cycle has changed and I am often exhausted. Before we had the kids, we used to spend a lot of time together, and watch things together. Now, even catching half an hour of news becomes a task.

She is in that phase where she wants to climb and pull things and even put everything in her mouth. Jr too wants to taste everything, so we have to keep most things, like the TV remote, etc., out of reach. The kids literally have us on our toes. But now that Yash is with us 24/7, Ayra couldn't be happier," the daily quotes the actress as saying.

When asked about their plans on revealing their son's name?

Yash said that the naming ceremony of a baby will be held in seventh or ninth month. But considering the current situation affected by Coronavirus outbreak, they have postponed their plans. The couple had decided not to unveil the pictures of their baby for the same reasons, but revealed only since lots of people were curious to see their son's snap.

"We thought it might not be a great time and we should push it a bit. But, sometimes, people are curious and we treat them like extended family. It becomes a responsibility to share this part of our life with them. So, since he turned six months old, we decided to release it," the KGF star ends.