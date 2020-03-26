SS Rajamouli's RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) and Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 are the two South Indian movies made for pan-Indian audience. There have been many reports drawing comparisions between the two movies.

RRR Karnataka Release

Now, there is an interesting connection between the two movies. Well, RRR is being distributed in Karnataka by Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram through KRG Studios, owned by Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of KGF franchise.

"Yes, #RRR distribution in kannada will be done by Vaaraahi through us @KRG_Studios. [sic]" Karthik Gowda confirmed the news on Twitter. KRG Studios is the sister concern of Hombale Films, which is producting KGF: Chapter 2.

The news of KGF makers associating with RRR have the cine-goers, since there has been a kind of competition and an uneasy relationship among the fans of both the movies.

Yash on KGF vs RRR Clash

Talking about the clash, Yash recently said, "We are not stupid. People here are not nitwits. We are in constant touch with RRR team. They had informed us in advance when they had plans to release their movie in April and asked us to change our plans if we wanted KGF 2 to release around the same time

In fact, they had also enquired about our plans. They had informed us about RRR was being pushed to July. Basically, both the projects are pan-Indian movies. Both the films are being distributed by Anil Tadani in Hindi. So, when RRR was rescheduled to Sankranthi, we were informed well in advance about the change in plans,"

RRR is a period drama in which Ram Charan and Jr NTR are starring. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are making their debuts in Telugu. The film is being made with the budget of Rs 350-400 crore by DVV Danayya. It will hit the screens on 8 January.

Whereas KGF: Chapter 2 is a crime thriller in which Yash and Sanjay Dutt are in the leads. Prashanth Neel-directorial is scheduled for release on 23 October.