Sandalwood actor Yash, who postponed the shooting of KGF 2 due to coronavirus, is making the full use of the time he has gotten off for social distancing. The actor is spending this time with his toddler Ayra.

The social distancing has ensured we spend some great quality time with our family and looks like this adorable video will definitely melt your hearts. Yash shared a cute unfiltered video on Instagram saying, "And i surrender.❤ P.S "Perks of home quarantine" my t'shirt doesn't agree though Stay safe everyone"

In this video, Yash is seen trying to feed his daughter. But she is stubborn and wants to feed her father and doesn't want to eat much, This clip is truly winning hearts all across the world with many loving this bonding time as they enjoy the stay at home. The footage has not only gone viral, but also creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Yash, who often shares his precious moments with his fans, had recently posted a photo featuring his daughter Ayra starring at him. The Kannada actor captioned it with, "Ayra: Dad I know its summer... but I'm damn sure THIS is NOT summer cut!!! Dad: Well... ahem!! ."

This time off is also great for the actor to charge up and resume his shoots, once everything is taken care of. Yash is truly enjoying the perks of being at home and this cute video is garnering immense appreciation. KGF 2 is all set to release on 23rd October 2020. The actor has recently tweeted, "Verified KGF empire opens its gates for u, this October 23rd! Chapter 2 hitting screens worldwide!"