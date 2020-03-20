The buzz is that director SS Rajamouli is worried about Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt walking out of his movie RRR quoting the issue of her dates and its release being postponed due to the Coronavirus scare.

Alia Bhatt is set to enter the Telugu film Industry with SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR. She will be seen playing the female lead role of Sita opposite Ram Charan. The Bollywood actress is supposed to join the film unit in Pune, but the Pune schedule has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the busiest B-Town actresses, has several films in her kitty and she has a very tight schedule. She is likely to resume the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi post Summer. It is not clear whether she will be available for the shooting of RRR when the team resumes the work. SS Rajamouli is said to be worried about her date issue and is in talks with her manager and to know about it.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli is concerned that the coronavirus may delay the release of the movie RRR, which is set to hit the screens on January 10, 2021. "After so many delays and postponements, the producers and director Rajamouli had zeroed in on January 10 as the 'final' date of release. They never expected that the corona scare would play havoc with their plans," a source in the know told Deccan Chronicle.

RRR movie is a period action film, which will be released in around 10 languages across the globe. Written and directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Its story is a fictional retelling of their lives during their self-imposed exile.

Junior NTR and Ram Charan are playing Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody are seen in the important roles of the movie, which will have MM Keeravani's music, KK Senthil Kumar's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.