The producers of SS Rajamouli's movie RRR were trolled after they just wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday. Their tweet has raised some doubts among the viewers, who are upset with them for not releasing her first look poster.

It is known that popular Bollywood actress Ali Bhatt is making her debut in the south Indian film industry with the movie RRR. She is reportedly playing the female lead opposite Ram Charan. She essays the role of Sita, while mega power star is seen playing Alluri Sitarama Raju in the much-talked-about period drama.

It was speculated that Ali Bhatt is making a guest appearance in RRR movie and she has a small screen presence. The Bollywood actress was rumoured to appear in a few scenes and a song. This film will not have strong women characters. But the makers of the movie kept mum on the rumours, which has left her fans worried.

Ali Bhatt is celebrating her 26th birthday today (March 15). All her fans across the globe were hoping to see her first look from the film RRR and an update on her role in it. But the makers have disappointed them. The team tweeted, "Here's wishing the best to a phenomenal actor and charming personality! Happy birthday @aliaa08... We can't wait for you to join us! #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt #RRRMovie."

DVV Danayya is bankrolling Junior NTR and Ram Charan starrer movie RRR under his banner DVV Entertainment. He wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday. The producer tweeted, "Happy birthday to the talent powerhouse @aliaa08! We can't wait for you to join us :) #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt #RRRMovie #RRR."

Both these tweets not only left them red-faced but also confused. What upset them most was their words – "Wait for you to join us." It was reported earlier that she had already joined the team of RRR, which recently completed 90 percent of its shooting. With 10 percent of its shoot remaining, her fans are worried, thinking that the actress may not have even a 10-minute-long screen space in the film.

A fan with Twitter handle @NTR_Memories tweeted, "Shooting Emo 90% Ayipoyindi, Inka Join Kuda Avvaledaaa .. Movie lo Over all ga Oka 10 min kuda untademo ga Alia.. Update date cheppura Samiiii #RRR #RRRMovie #KomaramBheemNTR@tarak9999 @ssrajamouli @OliviaMorris891."

Ray tupas yedhava update evvara ante happy birthday cheptunnava??? pic.twitter.com/2dVQzH2p8O — Alone Boy? (@Abdulla_Rc_cult) March 15, 2020