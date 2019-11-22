Alia Bhatt recently revealed how she bagged the opportunity to be part of the magnum opus RRR. The Bollywood diva is playing the leading lady in the upcoming film, against Ram Charan Tej. The film also has Jr NTR, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

In a recent interview with a leading news agency, Alia said: "I bumped into Rajamouli sir at the airport and I begged him that whatever part he has (for me) I will do it. At that time he had not cast for the girl. He said he was anyway talking about my timelines. So I told him whatever be the timelines, I will make it happen. We made it happen."

However, there is another side to this story. Alia's role is reportedly going to be nothing more than an extended cameo in RRR. The actress might only be seen for a few minutes when Alluri Sitaramaraju's love life is focussed upon.

The film has Irish actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody as Scott and Lady Scott, the lead antagonists. The film is slated for release on July 30, 2020, and 70 per cent of the shoot has been completed already.