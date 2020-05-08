Kriti Kharbanda, who hogged the limelight with Yash's Googly, has shared a video showing her pole dancing skills on her Instagram. The actress says that it is her favourite form of workout.

Kriti Kharbanda is a fitness freak and she shared a throwback video that reveals the secret behind her perfect figure and fitness. The multi-lingual actress, who is very active on social media, said that pole dancing is her favourite form of workout, but she regretted not installing a pole at home.

The Teen Maar actress says that installing a pole at home is her to-do list. Kriti Kharbanda captioned the video with, "Throwback to my favourite form of workout! Definitely regret not installing a pole at home. Adding this to my to-do list post the lockdown! What's on your list!? What do u really miss doing!?"

Many of her followers including some celebs like Kriti Sanon are impressed with Kriti Kharbanda's throwback video. A fan named Rishi Mehra replied her, "Wow This Is Really hard And You Are Doin So Easy"

Kriti Kharbanda made her acting debut with Telugu film Boni in 2009 and entered the Kannada film industry with Chiru in 2010. Later, she starred in six Telugu and Kannada movies including Pawan Kalyan's Teen Maar. But she became popular with Yash's Sandalwood film Googly, which was directed by Pawan Wadeyar and became hit at the box office.

Kriti Kharbanda forayed into Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's Raaz: Reboot in 2016. She has been part of hit Hindi movies like Veerey Ki Wedding and Housefull 4. She was last seen in the Hindi film. Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, which failed to make it big at the box office. She currently has two films like Vaan (Tamil) and Taish (Hindi) in her kitty.