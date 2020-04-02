Kriti Kharbanda is one of the few actresses who has worked in South Indian film industries as well as Bollywood. She has been fairly successful and constantly looking forward to work in good movies. Now, she has sent feelers to Rocking Star Yash and Pavan Wadeyar. Wondering why?

Yash-Kriti Connection

For uninitiated, Kriti Kharbanda had worked with Rocking Star Yash in superhit movie Googly. Their chemistry had worked big time in the Pavan Wadeyar-directorial flick. Now, the director has revealed on Twitter that he has found a making video of their earlier film, which was not released at all.

He shared the video now and wrote, "Oh my god. Found this video. #Googly movie making song. Its never put on any social media before. Wonderful memories. @TheNameIsYash @kriti_official. [sic]"

What is the Video all about?

It is a brilliant video that introduces all the important members of the cast and crew. Starting from the hero and heroine, the clip reveals about the people who are associated with Googly that includes, lyrics writers, dancers and stunt choreographers, whose contribution often go unnoticed.

The lines are cleverly written and makes one wonder why was not it was unveiled at the first place.

Responding to Wadeyar's Tweet, Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Take me back!!! Let's do this again. [sic]" Many of her fans have expressed their desire to see her alongside Yash again. The Rocking Star fans have also requested the director to come up with a sequel to Googly.

On Work Front

Pavan Wadeyar is busy with Raymo, starring Ishan, who made his acting debut with Puri Jagannadh's Rogue. Yash is working on KGF: Chapter 2 and he has not finalised any film at this stage although he was interested to work on Kirathaka.

Kriti Kharbanda has a few movies in her kitty that include Tamil flick Vaan which has Dulquer Salmaan, and Hindi movie Taish opposite Pulkit Samrat.