Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda has been under self-isolation since March 12 ever since she returned from Delhi to Mumbai. The actress has locked herself in her house and revealed that she had cold and cough upon her return.

Kriti along with her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat had gone to Delhi to attend a family function. They both took a flight which was flying to Mumbai from an internationl trip. And since Delhi is one of the most affected region in India with coronavirus, both Kriti and Pulkit have locked themselves up in separate rooms.

While speaking about the current scenario, Kriti told Pinkvilla that she didn't feel anything strange locking herself inside her home. She said that she had been having similar lifestyle and often like to spend her time at home.

She also revealed that she had cold and cough on her return from Delhi. She was very scared of catching the coronavirus. Looking at the current situation, she immediately got herself checked and doctors told her that her condition was totally normal. However, she still decided to be in quarantine to avoid any unnecessary infection.

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda launch Mukesh Chhabra's casting school

A few weeks ago, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda inaugurated Bollywood casting ace Mukesh Chhabra's Delhi branch.

The Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company aims to felicitate aspiring actors in Delhi and nearby regions in their journey to a big break in the world of films. Casting facility in the Capital means aspirants of these areas will no longer have to travel to Mumbai for auditions.

"We will opening another branch in Chandigarh next week, and we will expand to many more cities. Casting for Bollywood films will be done in all my city offices, so that no talent remains unnoticed," said Chhabra, at the inauguration of the Delhi branch.

Pulkit Samrat shared: "When I decided to start acting, it was very difficult for me to get guidance because I didn't know anyone in the industry. Now with this setup in Delhi itself, it will be easy for aspirants to get a fair chance and learn from an experienced person like Mukesh ji."

Kriti added: "Now, aspirants won't have to leave their parents and families to follow their dream of being an actor. They can come here, give auditions easily and, who knows, get a big break in the industry."

The Delhi branch of The Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company is located in the Safdarjung development area of Hauz Khas.

