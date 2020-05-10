After the massive success of KGF Chapter 1, fans have been eagerly waiting for the second instalment, KGF 2 which will release in theatres on October 23 this year. The official teaser or first trailer of KGF 2 is yet to arrive online and it has now taken the anticipation among the audience to a different level altogether.

A few months ago, it was reported that Rocking Star Yash who plays the protagonist Rocky Bhai in KGF franchise, had been having sleepless nights along with his team to make sure that the first teaser of KGF lives upto the expectations of the audience. And if the latest reports are to be believed, the digital rights of KGF 2 have been sold three times higher price than the first instalment.

Amazon Prime Video has offered a whopping Rs 55 cr

Several reports that have been doing the rounds of social media suggest that the online streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video has offered a whopping Rs 55 crore to the makers for the digital rights of KGF 2 inclusive of all language versions. The digital rights of KGF Chapter 1 were reportedly sold at Rs 18 crore.

However, there is no official confirmation about the same. But if the reports turn out to be true, the makers of the film would laugh their way to the bank.

There probably must've been no one who could've imagined that a Kannada film like KGF Chapter 1 starring Rocking Star Yash would become such a big hit across the country. Fans are now eagerly waiting for KGF 2, which will unfold the rise and fall of Rocky after separating Garuda's head from his body in Chapter 1.

And while the excitement is already sky-high, fans have got yet another reason to rejoice as KGF 2 Hindi version has now topped the list of most awaited Hindi films of 2020. Apart from Yash, the movie will also star Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.