Five South Indian stars are coming together for Vishal. Yes, Malayalam actor Mohanlal, Rocking Star Yash, Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, Tamil actors Karthi and Arya are joining hands to launch the trailer of the Irumbu Thirai star's upcoming movie Chakra.

Vishal is a good friend of Arya and Karthi. He shares warm relationships with Mohanlal, Yash, and Rana Daggubati. As a result, the stars have agreed to release the trailer of Chakra, which will be directly out on the internet on Saturday, 27 June.

While Karthi and Arya will unveil the trailer of the Tamil version of Chakra, Mohanlal, Yash, and Rana Daggubati will release the Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu versions, respectively.

A Glimpse to the Trailer

A video giving glimpses to the trailer was released a few days ago and it has piqued positive response from the netizens. The caption saying - A cyber hacker is nothing more than a bank robber using another weapon. His motivation is robbery and theft – has drawn the viewers' attention.

Chakra is a cyber crime-thriller which is about cyber hacking and a bank heist. Vishal will be seen in the role of an army officer. MS Anandan has written and directed the film, which has Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra in the female leads.

Vishal himself has produced the film on his banner of Vishal Film Factory. Srushti Dange, Manobala, Robo Shankar, and others are part of the cast.

The film has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Balasubramaniem's cinematography, Thiyagu's editing, Anl Arasu's stunts choreography, and S Kannan's artwork.