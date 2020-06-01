Shraddha Srinath has revealed that she is a feminist and non-believer. Yes, the Nerkonda Paarvai girl has also shared that one incident that changed her belief and value system.

Shraddha Srinath's First Menstrual Period

On her Instagram account, Shraddha Srinath has said that she her life-changing experience on her first menstrual period. She wrote, "I was not accompanied by my mom, so I nudged my aunt sitting next to me and worriedly informed her of it (because I was not carrying a sanitary pad).

Another good natured lady sitting close, saw me worried and overheard me and said to me, smiling reassuringly, "Parvagilla chinna, devaru kshamistaare/ don't worry child, God will forgive you" (for being part of the Pooja while menstruating). That's the day I became a feminist and a non believer. I was 14. [sic]"

In simple terms, feminism is all about genders having equal rights and opportunities. And non-believer is a person who does not have religious beliefs.

Shraddha Srinath, with her views, has time and again indicated her belief and value system. Hence, her post about being feminist has not come as a surprise to fans.

Shraddha Srinath's Movies

On the work front, Shraddha Srinath, who has earned a lot of popularity after sharing screen space alongside with Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai, has a couple of interesting movies in her hands. Madhavan's Maara and Chakra, a sequel to Vishal's Irumbu Thirai are her upcoming films in Kollywood.

In Sandalwood, she will be seen in Rishab Shetty's Rudraprayaga and Kiccha Sudeep-starrer Phantom, while she will be seen alongside Siddharth in Telugu film Krishna and his Leela.

