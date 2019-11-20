Natural Star Nani's Jersey was declared as a blockbuster at the box office. The film is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and has Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady also marking this as her Telugu debut. It is known this film is now being remade in Hindi and actor Shahid Kapoor is said to be playing the lead role in this film. Though the actor has not made an official confirmation, he has been giving hints on the project on his social media accounts.

The latest update is that Mrunal Thakur, the television actress who is seen in films like Super 30 and Batla House is going to play the leading lady in Jersey remake project. Mrunal will be reprising Shraddha Srinath's role. The actress is currently prepping up for the role and is yet to begin shooting for it.

Popular producer Karan Johar is said to have acquired the Hindi remake rights of Jersey and the amount for which he has bought the rights might be half of the budget of the entire movie. Also, it is said that Shahid is demanding Rs 40 crore as remuneration and he has hiked it after Kabir Singh's sensational hit. Thanks to Kabir Singh, Shahid chose to do the remake of another Telugu film.

Looks like the 38-year-old actor is laying the road to become one of the highest-paid actors in India. Shahid is making the utmost use of bagging a blockbuster with Kabir Singh. Reports claim that the star image of Shahid is going to raise the expectations of this remake, and so, Karan has signed a contract with him

Jersey is all about a 36-year-old man who wants to make it big in the field of cricket. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, this film one of the biggest hits in Nani's career.