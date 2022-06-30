Yash is being very cautious with his next film. The actor has taken a break from the cinema to spend time with his family. He has been posting pictures from vacation on social media. Rumours are rife that the KGF actor is likely to star in director Narthan's next in which he will play the role of a navy officer.

This big-budget Kannada film will also be dubbed into other languages for his fans. The actor-director duo has been spotted at many places together but nothing has been confirmed yet. The team has reportedly approached Pooja Hegde to play the leading lady.

Meanwhile, there are reports of Yash teaming up with director Shankar for a big-budget, pan-India film. If reports are true, the film will be made in multiple languages. Shankar is currently busy with the Ram Charan project and Indian 2. If reports are true, the rumoured project will go on floors once Yash and Shankar complete their respective projects.

On the other hand, there are reports that Telugu producer Dil Raju has offered a 100-crore bilingual project for Yash. With all these rumours doing the rounds, the Kannada star is likely to make an official announcement soon.

Interestingly, filmmaker Prashanth Neel has finally opened up on the much-awaited third part. He has confirmed that the third instalment is definitely on cards however it will take some time for the project to materialise.

"There is a possibility of Chapter 3. That also comes out of compulsion. People have loved this world, they've loved this character and we are gonna keep it going. We had an idea for it a long time back actually, but right now we just want to take a big break and we will come back to make that," he was quoted as saying.