Pooja Hegde seems like finally ready to work at her home! Yes, the Mangaluru-born beauty, who has worked in all the major film industry in India, will reportedly work in the Kannada film industry.

Pooja Approached for Narthan's Project

If the latest reports are to be believed, Pooja has been approached for biggie. You guessed it right. She has been offered to act alongside Rocking Star Yash, who is basking in the success of KGF 2.

Reports in Hindi media claimed that the makers of Yash's next movie approached her and there seems to be some positive news as she is willing to work with Rocky Bhai. It means she is finally making her debut in Sandalwood.

The upcoming movie is written and directed by Narthan, who had earlier delivered a blockbuster in the form of Mufti starring Shivaraj Kumar and Srimurali. Not much details are available about the film at this stage.

It may be recalled that Pooja Hegde, during her visit to Bengaluru, had confessed that she would like to work with Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away last year after suffering cardiac arrest.

Pooja's Upcoming Movies

At this stage, Pooja Hegde is one of the leading actress of India who has worked with major stars including Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Vijay, Akshay Kumar, Junior NTR, Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan.

She is currently busy with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Ranveer Singh's Cirkus and Vijay Devarakonda's Jana Gana Mana.

KGF 2 Box Office Success

On the other hand, Yash's KGF 2 has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year at the worldwide box office. It minted over Rs 1,200 crore. It is in the third spot in the all-time highest grossing movies in India after Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 2,024 crore) and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,810 crore).