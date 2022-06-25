Will there be a third installer of the KGF series? Will Rocky Bhai come back alive? Is Adheera dead? What would be the future of Kolar Gold Mines? Well, it looks like all these questions will have an answer soon.

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel has finally opened up on the much-awaited third part. He has confirmed that the third instalment is definitely on cards however it will take some time for the project to materialise.

"There is a possibility of Chapter 3. That also comes out of compulsion. People have loved this world, they've loved this character and we are gonna keep it going. We had an idea for it a long time back actually, but right now we just want to take a big break and we will come back to make that," he was quoted saying.

With more than Rs.1,200 crore under the kitty, KGF 2 is now the third highest-grossing Indian film next to Dangal and Baahubali 2. Made with a massive budget of Rs. 100 crore, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao and Saran in important roles. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Yash's next moves.

According to reports, Yash is being very cautious with his next film as he doesn't want to repeat the Prabhas-fiasco by going pan-India. The actor was on a break to spend time with his family. He will be next seen in director Narthan's action-thriller in which he will play the role of a navy officer.

This big-budget Kannada film will also be dubbed into other languages for his fans. The actor-director duo has been spotted at many places together. There are reports that the team has approached Pooja Hegde to play the leading lady.