There is no doubt Prashanth Neel is one of India's most bankable directors today. The director celebrated his birthday with a bash in Bangalore on Saturday. The party also became the platform for the much-awaited meeting of Salaar and Rocky Bhai.

The KGF-themed birthday party also turned out to be the 50 days success party of KGF Chapter 2. The entire team including Yash and Srinidhi Shetty was seen at the event. Prabhas, who is currently working with Prashanth, flew to Bangalore to attend the bash.

On their Twitter account, producers Hombale Films shared the pictures from the birthday celebrations and wrote, "The 2 dynamites of Indian cinema @ThenameisYash and #Prabhas came together to celebrate the Showman's @prashanth_neel birthday ❤️ A special gesture for the special one by Darling Prabhas, came from Hyderabad to Bengaluru for the celebration! #HBDPrashanthNeel."

The 2 dynamites of Indian cinema @ThenameisYash and #Prabhas came together to celebrate the Showman’s @prashanth_neel birthday ❤️

A special gesture for the special one by Darling Prabhas, came all the way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru for the celebration!#HBDPrashanthNeel pic.twitter.com/hNFt6Q6fAq — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) June 3, 2022

Baahubali star Prabhas wrote, "Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to you @prashanthneel! To happiness and success, always. See you soon! #Salaar." Touted to be a thrilling gangster drama, Prabhas is expected to appear in a rugged avatar with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Recently, the actor injured himself while shooting for a high octane action sequence in Barcelona, Spain, following which he underwent surgery. Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar is likely to grace theatres in 2023.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Yash's next moves. According to reports, Yash is being very cautious with his next film as he doesn't want to repeat the Prabhas-fiasco by going pan-India. The actor is planning to take a break from the cinema to spend time with his family.

Yash is likely to star in director Narthan's next in which he will play the role of a navy officer. This big-budget Kannada film will also be dubbed into other languages for his fans. The actor-director duo has been spotted at many places together.