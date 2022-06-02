Post the Baahubali-era, all that glitters are turning out to be gold for actor Prabhas. Though the actor has churned out back-to-back flops, it hasn't stopped him from signing big-budget entertainers. The pan-India star is currently busy with a slew of high budget films. One of them is Adipurush based on Hindu mythology Ramayan penned by Valmiki. The plot will revolve around the win of good over evil.

Bankrolled by T Series, the film is directed by Om Raunat. It is reported that Prabhas' character will be based on Ram while Saif-Ali-Khan will be Raavan, Kirti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devadutta Nage as Hanuman.

In a recent interview with an entertainment website, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed that the film is made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore. He further added that the film will have a massive opening across the globe and the team has plans to optimise the demand for the film by going ahead with blockbuster pricing.

Prabhas' next lineup of films

A huge amount of the budget is being spent on VFX and is shot entirely using the green mat technology seen in several Hollywood films. The team has also hired VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars to work on the graphics part. Meanwhile, director Om believes revealed that Prabhas is the ideal choice to play Ram with his gigantic screen presence and charismatic eyes.

Adipurush will hit the screens in January 2023 for Sankranti as it is one of the best times for film release in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Reportedly the makers are planning to release the film in 15 Indian languages and a few other foreign languages too.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas is also busy with his gangster saga, Salaar, directed by KGF man Prashanth Neel. He will also be seen in sci-fi thriller Nag Ashwin's Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's rom-com Spirit.