KGF Chapter 2 is all set to premiere on Prime Video on May 27. However, that hasn't stopped the film from minting money at the box office. In its sixth week, the film has made an impressive Rs 19 crore at the box office. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 1229.14 crores.

KGF 2 is now the third highest-grossing Indian film next to Dangal and Baahubali 2. Made with a massive budget of Rs 100 crores, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao and Saran in important roles.

Trade analyst Manobala tweeted, #KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Week 1 to 5 - ₹ 1210.53 cr. Week 6 — Day 1 - ₹ 3.10 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 3.48 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 4.02 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 4.68 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 1.87 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 1.46 cr. Total - ₹ 1229.14 cr. REFUSES to slow down."

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



Week 1 to 5 - ₹ 1210.53 cr

Week 6

Day 1 - ₹ 3.10 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 3.48 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 4.02 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 4.68 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 1.87 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 1.46 cr

Total - ₹ 1229.14 cr



REFUSES to slow down. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 25, 2022

What's next for Yash?

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Yash's next moves. According to reports, Yash is being very cautious with his next film as he doesn't want to repeat the Prabhas-fiasco by going pan-India. The actor is planning to take a break from the cinema to spend time with his family.

Yash is likely to star in director Narthan's next in which he will play the role of a navy officer. This big-budget Kannada film will also be dubbed into other languages for his fans. The actor-director duo has been spotted at many places together. Reportedly, Yash is expected to officially announce his next project on KGF's 50th day.

The makers of KGF have already confirmed that a third instalment of the KGF series is on cards. However, it might take some time. Director Prashanth Neel is currently busy with Prabhas starrer Saalar. Post which, he will be directing NTR Jr for a big-budget action entertainer.