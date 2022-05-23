One of India's biggest blockbuster post the pandemic era, KGF Chapter 2 is all set to premiere on Prime Video on May 27. KGF 2 is now the third highest grossing Indian film next to Dangal and Baahubali 2. Made with a massive budget of 100 crores, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao and Saran in important roles.

KGF Chapter 2 has already started streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video Rentals since May 17. Both Prime and non-Prime members can rent the film for Rs 199 and is available in five languages — Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. From this week, the film will be up for all members.

Meanwhile, the makers of KGF series are planning to take the film to the NFT world. A KGF-verse is likely to be launched soon where games with characters from different films will be created. Interestingly, there is a buzz in the film world that director Prashanth Neel and maker's Hombale Films are likely to create a parallel universe with Rocky bhai, Saalar and others. Read here to decode the parallel universe theory.

Now the makers has revealed that the if the NFT verse works well, the same model will be replicated on big screen too. Meanwhile, it has already been confirmed that a third instalment of the KGF series is on cards. Directors Prashanth Neel is currently busy with Prabhas starrer Saalar. And Rocky bhai has taken a break to spend time with his family, he is yet to sign his next project. It looks like KGF 3 will take some time to happen.