KGF director Prashanth Neel is teaming up with Baahubali actor Prabhas for an action thriller. Titled Salaar, the director is leaving no stones unturned to make it a blockbuster. The latest buzz is that the director is not happy with the physical transformation of Prabhas and is hesitant to resume the shoot. It has been reported that Prabhas is put on an intense workout regime to lose weight for the film. The shoot is expected to resume only after Prabhas tones down his physique.

Touted to be a thrilling gangster drama, Prabhas is expected to appear in a rugged avatar with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Recently, the actor injured himself while shooting for a high octane action sequence in Barcelona, Spain, following which he underwent surgery. Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar is likely to grace theatres in 2023.

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Adipurush. Bankrolled by T Series, the film's plot is said to be inspired by Ramayan. It is reported that Prabhas' role will be based on the shades of Ram while Saif Ali Khan will be the antagonist Raavan. Kirti Sanon will be Sita, Sunny Singh will be Ram's beloved brother Lakshman and Devdutta Nage will play Hanuman.

There is a buzz that director Om Raut is already planning a sequel for this action drama. The film is currently in its production stage and is expected to hit the screens in early 2023. Next on the line is Project K, which is expected to be India's most expensive film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will make their Telugu debut with this stylish flick. Director Ashwin recently approached Anand Mahindra for help in making futuristic vehicles for this sci-fi thriller.