Kamal Haasan is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that his latest movie Vikram creates big buzz before its release. The actor is travelling from one city to another talking about Lokesh Kanagaraj's film with the media and fans.

He also travelled abroad to promote Vikram. During one such interaction, fans asked whether Vijay will be part of Vikram 3 and the Ulaganayagan said that the movie already has another star (referring to Suriya) a new standalone film of his character will be made soon.

Kamal Haasan Stuns Vijay Fans

Kamal Haasan said that his Raaj Kamal Films International is willing to make a film with Vijay and he hopes that it will become a reality soon. On a follow-up question on when will they work together, the Universal Star said that it will happen when Vijay is ready.

What stunned the fans is Kamal calling Thalapathy as 'Vijay Ayya'.

It is well-known that Vijay and Kamal Haasan share a good rapport. They were neighbours once and used to party during birthdays.

The fans are now eagerly looking forward to see whether they will share screen space.

Kamal's Appeal to Audience

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, who is gearing up for the release of Vikram, asked the audience to watch the film in theatres. "Please go watch the film in theatres. We believe we have made a good film and people know where I invest my money; it is transparent. Though I don't have much money, I am planning to spend the profits from this movie towards helping the needy," Kamal Haasan told a website in an interview.

Vikram, which releases on June 3, is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master and Kaithi fame. Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Shivani Narayan are in the key roles. Suriya makes a cameo in the flick which has Girish Gangadharan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.