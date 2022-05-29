Srinidhi Shetty's patience has paid off as KGF: Chapter 2 has not only turned out to be a blockbuster, but also brought her under the national limelight. She dedicated 5-6 years for the Prashanth Neel-directorial and it has become a good decision as actors need plenty of movies and decades to earn such popularity.

Success of KGF Franchise

Shetty has been getting plenty of offers since KGF: Chapter 1. She had a small role in the first instalment, but she is in the entire movie in the second instalment, thus helping her to get more popularity.

After the release of KGF 1, she was not in a hurry to sign movies and only took up Vikram's Tamil movie Cobra. However, the massive success of KGF 2 has ensured getting big offers.

Srinidhi Shetty's Remuneration

As a result, Srinidhi Shetty has now hiked her price. If we go by the reports, she is now competing with Rashmika Mandanna, who is one of the leading actresses of South India and well-paid among her contemporaries.

Rashmika Mandanna used to get paid Rs 1-1.25 crore and she is now getting Rs 2 crore for her upcoming projects. Now, Srinidhi Shetty too is demanding the said amount as many filmmakers have approached her. Although she is in talks with a few projects, she has not given nod to any flick at this stage.

Rashmika tasted success in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil and now trying to build her career in Bollywood. Her choice of films ensured her climb up the ladder of success. It has to be seen whether Srinidhi Shetty too could pick such films which not only become successful at box office, but also has good characters that help her to showcase her talent.