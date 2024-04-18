Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are enjoying every bit of their pregnancy journey. The couple is soon expected to become parents and often talk about making every moment count. Yami has revealed that her husband, Aditya Dhar, has got her Amar Chitra Katha and Ramayana to read during the third trimester of pregnancy.

Reading Amar Chitra Katha and Ramayana

The Vicky Donor actress added that even her mother used to read the same books when she was pregnant with Yami and her sister. She mentioned that the couple keeps exchanging notes and discussing ideas about how things will change after pregnancy and how should they prepare themselves. Yami also added that Aditya is a very calm person and he brings that calming factor in her as well.

No concept of baby nursery

The Uri director keeps asking her what she would like to eat, how she feels every day and then makes her calm and composed too. "He is just very happy. We keep discussing things, exchanging notes. He keeps sending me stuff he feels will help me. Then we have our parents too, we ask them how they used to do it. Anyone who knows Aditya knows he is very calm. He keeps asking me 'what do you want to eat today, what do you feel like doing," Yami told HT.

The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress also mentioned that the couple is not planning on making a baby nursery. She added that they are very traditional and there is no concept of a nursery in their family. However, they will baby proof the home once the baby starts running around. "We are traditional, we don't really have a concept of making a nursery. Of course, there are adjustments, you have to prepare. Baby proofing will happen later when the baby starts running around," she added.