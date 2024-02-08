Congratulations are in order for Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar. The power couple is all set to welcome their first child into the world. Yami and Aditya have been married for three years and if reports are anything to go by, the actress is already over five months pregnant. Since Yami will be making appearances for the promotion of Article 370, the news has now been confirmed.

Yami - Aditya ecstatic

The report states that the couple has been over the moon with the news. However, chose to keep it hush-hush like their sudden marriage. "Yami is extremely ecstatic ever since she learnt about her pregnancy. It's going to be most probably a May baby. The family had been keeping everything hush hush until now," HT report states.

Couple to announce soon

"Yami and Dhar are going to announce it soon, since she will also be promoting her next thriller now. She is the lead and he is producing it. So it makes sense to clear the air officially as it will already be evident to people. They can't wait to share the news with the world," the report further adds.

Yami on simple wedding

Yami and Aditya got married on June 4 in 2021. The couple surprised the world with the news of their wedding since they had managed to keep their romance under the wraps. The two had met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike and love blossomed soon. On keeping their marriage intimate, Yami had revealed that the two are connected to their roots and wanted just the presence of their family members for the most special day of their lives.

"As a person, I'm someone who values my tradition and roots. And my family means the most to me. It was decided since forever that I'll be wearing my mother's sari. I knew [I will wear] the dupatta which my nani, she has kept for me, and that pahadi nath, which she had gotten it made for me and for all my other cousins, years back," the Vicky Donor actress had said.