Kangana Ranaut has always heaped praise on her fellow Pahadi actress – Yami Gautam. From lauding her simple wedding to her performances, Kangana has always had the best of things to say about Yami. And now, the actress has praised not just the Article 370 actress but also her director husband, Aditya Dhar. Ranaut praised the two as they made the news of their journey towards parenthood official.

Kangana praises Yami - Aditya

Taking to social media, Kangana lauded Aditya Dhar for his integrity and Yami for her talent. She called them her 'favourite Bollywood couple'. She also congratulated the couple on their pregnancy. "Mr Dhar has so much integrity and talent also Yami is just so wonderful, undoubtedly my favourite bollywood couple. Trailer of #Article370 looks amazing. Wish them the best, also congratulations for the pregnancy as well, so happy for them," the Manikarnika actress wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

While promoting their upcoming film - Article 370 - Aditya Dhar called it a 'family affair'. "This film is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened, the way we got to know about the baby," he said.

Yami and Aditya's love story

Yami and Aditya got married on June 4 in 2021. The couple met during the shoot of Uri: The Surgical Strike and love blossomed soon. The couple surprised the world with the news of their wedding since they had managed to keep their romance under the wraps. Yami and Aditya opted for a quiet, no fuss wedding in their native.

Yami and Aditya are over joyous with their pregnancy journey and the baby is expected to arrive sometime in May this year.