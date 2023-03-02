Yami Gautam who hails from Himachal Pradesh just like Kangana Ranaut spoke about her bond with the 'Emergency' actor. Calling her a 'fantastic actress', Yami in a recent interview with a media publication said that she is 'one of the best we have'.

"For me, the first way of admiration will always be work whether it is Kangana or Vidya or so many other actresses. And then the fact that she wished me on my wedding," Gautam told DNA. For those unaware, when Yami shared her wedding pictures with director Aditya Dhar in 2021, Kangana wrote, "Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh."

Yami highlighted that the bond comes from the fact that they both hail from the same state and 'of course, she is a fantastic actress,' she said.

While the two have never met but Yami shared that there was once a time when Kangana invited her to her home in Manali but she couldn't make it due to busy shooting schedule. "We were shooting for Chor (Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga) in Manali. It was a two-day shoot and my mom was with me. Very sweetly, she messaged me to visit her home, but we couldn't because of erratic shoot hours. It's just mutual respect and I feel anyone who treats you with respect and love must be embraced back. Looking forward to her next film and next work because her work speaks for itself," shared Yami.

Recently, Kangana took to her Instagram stories to share an old interview of Yami Gautam where the 'Lost' actor is seen mimicking her. Kangana wrote, "You naughty girl next time we meet I am gonna make you do this." Yami then replied, "Hahaa..Oh God I am sure il fumble if I have to do this in front of you. Only out of sheer love & admiration."

On the professional front

Yami was most recently seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's 'Lost', a thriller film that was released on Zee5. She will be next seen in Netflix's thriller comedy Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar. The film is set to release on March 24.

Meanwhile, Kangana has finished shooting for her ambitious film 'Emergency' where she plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie will mark her first solo directorial venture. Kangana is currently shooting for the Tamil movie Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu.

Kangana's other films in the pipeline are 'Tejas' where she plays an Indian Air Force pilot, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.