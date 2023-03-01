Kartik Aaryan recently reacted to Kangana Ranaut's praise when she called him 'self-made' and 'not a part of any camp or group' in the film industry. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor while attending an award show was grateful to Kangana.

Kartik Aaryan while walking the red carpet spoke to the media and said, "I am thankful to her for appreciating me, and I have been a fan of her work. So it is a huge compliment when it comes from someone like her. So, thank you so much."

In February, during an 'Ask Kangana' session on Twitter, the actor was asked her opinion about Kartik Aaryan. Kangana wrote, "Kartik is self-made and follows his own path, he is not a part of any camp or group, he is cool." In 2022, Kangana praised Kartik Aaryan and said she was 'proud' and 'fond' of him. Kartik in a conversation with India.com then responded and said, "I am really happy unhone aise kiya (she did that). I watched that bit from her press conference, where she said so. It feels good to know when appreciation comes from an actor like her who's so good at her craft."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik was last seen in Shehzada which also featured Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film was released on February 17 and is a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

He will be next seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. He will share the screen space with Kiara Advani in the musical romantic saga, directed by Sameer Vidhwans. Aaryan also announced his next project with director Anurag Basu titled 'Aashiqui 3'. The film will have music by Pritam.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Emergency. Kangana will be seen portraying the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

As a producer, Kangana also has 'Tiku Weds Sheru' in the pipeline. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She recently also announced the biopic of legendary theatre artist Noti Binodini. The film will be directed by filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar.