Bollywood celebrities are role models for many, in fact, their very move and action is scrutinised. While they often urge people to take the right step, at times, they also come under the radar of wrongdoing. Well, as they say, rules are rules for everyone, be they a commoner or a celebrity. However, Mumbai police are known for witty statements on social media. Recently caught hold of Kartik Aryan for parking his luxury car in the no-parking zone, Mumbai Police shared the car's picture along with the Tweet and alerted Mumbaikars that, the traffic rule is the same for everyone.

Here are five other Bollywood actors who were fined by the traffic police for flouting rules.

Kartik Aaryan

Ahead of the release of Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. As per the report of ANI, the actor was booked for the wrong parking of his luxury car in a no-parking zone near the temple.

The police shared a post wherein the cops in a quirky way captioned the picture of Kartik's Porsche. Keeping the actor's privacy in mind, the traffic police blurred. The amount of the challan was not revealed for the actor's privacy.

The tweet read, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules." The post gave a reference to the actor's famous dialogue along with the names of his movies.

As per the report of ANI, the actor was booked for the wrong parking of his luxury car in a no-parking zone near the temple.

In the videos, the actor can be seen coming out of the temple and later getting into his luxury sports SUV.

Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023

Sara Ali Khan

In India, it is mandatory that both rider and pillion wear a helmet. However, while shooting in Delhi for Imtiaz Ali's film, the actress Sara Ali Khan was riding a pillion on a bike with Kartik Aaryan. The actress was wearing a half-face helmet, and Sara Ali Khan had no gear on her. The Delhi police had issued a challan to her.

@dtptraffic @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi

pL note that Sara Ali khan having instagram account https://t.co/UdynVSlm8A

has been riding pillion on a 2 wheeler on the streets of Delhi Without a Head Protective Helmethttps://t.co/YlijE0PodR https://t.co/ctrOxxs7gX

reg No DL 35 CK O215 pic.twitter.com/cT7hPcyqop — Stinger Bee #NyayForIndia (@joerave) March 17, 2019

Varun Dhawan

In 2017, actor Varun Dhawan got into trouble with the Mumbai Police after he obliged a fan with a selfie in the middle of a road. After which a challan was issued to the actor and a quick apology from him. Varun had issued an apology as well.

To which Mumbai Police, had replied to Dhawan's claim that the cars were not moving when the picture was clicked, they wrote that leaning out even in a stationary vehicle can be "distracting" for others owing to the actor's popularity.

.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

Kunal Keemu

Actor Kunal Kemmu was fined Rs 500 when a social media user posted pictures of the actor riding his Ducati Monster without a helmet. The Mumbai Police was quick to note this and issue a challan to the actor. Upon noticing the same, Kunal Kemmu apologized for the same as well and also revealed how he has been careful every time he rides his bike.

I have seen this picture out there and honestly it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn.apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example! pic.twitter.com/s8mDnmbTsv — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) March 21, 2018

Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma

Back in the day, both the actors came under the scanner of the Mumbai police when the actor took his lady love Kim for a cosy dinner and to escape the paparazzi, Harshvardhan took a wrong turn. The Mumbai police investigated several CCTV footage and charged the couple on several grounds. As reportedly, the police charged them on three grave grounds,one was riding a bike without a helmet, second, driving under the influence of alcohol and third riding on the wrong side of the road for almost 1.5 kilometres. Although, the amount was never disclosed.